Blizzard warnings issued for New York area as storm heads to East Coast
- By Reuters -
- Feb 22, 2026
Blizzard warnings were issued on Saturday for New York City and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut as a major storm was forecast to hit a large swathe of the East Coast.
Snow and storm warnings were in effect from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast, with heavy snow and strong winds forecast from Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
- Up to 1.5 feet (46 cm) of snow was forecast in and around New York City, including Long Island, NWS said.
- A combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds will hit New Jersey to southeastern New England particularly hard.
- First blizzard warning in New York City since 2017.
- Winds of 25 to 35 mph (40 to 56 kph) with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected Sunday night
- Strongest impact will be on the coast
- Minor to widespread flood potential in coastal areas
- Strong winds will likely result in power outages, NWS said.
- Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas are under winter storm watch