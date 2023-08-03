Blogger arrested over misleading posts against armed forces

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing has arrested a blogger, Husnain Rafique, over misleading social media posts against the armed forces, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson confirmed that the cybercrime wing arrested a blogger namely Husnain Rafique who allegedly ran propaganda against the armed forces via a social media account.

The FIA’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that Husnain Rafique was among the four accused including Umair Rafique, Zunair Rafique and Zubair Rafique who have been nominated in the case.

It stated that Husnain Rafique along with other accused spread misleading information against the armed forces via a social media account. It added the social media account belonging to the blogger was also used to incite the general public for attacking the key buildings.

The FIR, a copy of which was obtained by ARY News, read that the accused were ‘found involved in sharing and propagating highly intimidating contents/videos/tweets on social media, on the incidents of 09th & 10th May, 2023, in which the above accused persons have knowingly shared false, misleading information which was an attempt to incite general public or community of persons, officers, soldiers, sailors, or airmen in the Army, Navy, or Air Force of Pakistan to mutiny or abetting in mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty as such and also caused fear or alarm in the public and induced/ enticed anyone to commit an offense against the state or the state institution or public tranquility.’

“During the incident of 09 May, 2023 against state institutions, the above mentioned accused persons and their accomplices provoked the general public to attack military installations and uploaded the videos of attacks on social media,” it added.

The FIA spokesperson said that the case was registered against the blogger on June 6 and his arrest was made today.