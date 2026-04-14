Bloodborne set for R-rated animated adaptation after CinemaCon reveal

Sony has brought Bloodborne back into focus at CinemaCon 2026, confirming an R-rated anime based on the cult PlayStation horror title is now in development. It wasn’t a quiet announcement either — it immediately became one of the more talked-about reveals coming out of the event.

The project is being handled by Lyrical Animation, with YouTuber personality Seán William McLoughlin attached as a producer. That alone raised eyebrows, but it also signals Sony is treating this as a serious theatrical push rather than something meant to sit on a streaming platform and fade out quietly.

Originally released in 2015 on PlayStation 4 and developed by FromSoftware — the team behind Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring — Bloodborne built its reputation on a harsh combat loop wrapped inside a deeply unsettling world. Yharnam, the game’s central setting, is one of those places that sticks with players: decaying, infected, and constantly shifting between reality and nightmare.

Even after all these years, Bloodborne hasn’t really been touched. No sequel, no remaster, no real update. That silence has almost become part of its identity, especially for fans who keep pointing out how often Sony revisits its older franchises elsewhere.

What’s changed now is the timing. Game adaptations have finally started working in Hollywood, and studios are no longer shy about treating major gaming IP as serious film material. Sony in particular seems to be leaning harder into that shift, and this anime project sits right in the middle of it.

For now, the Bloodborne film is still early in development, but its return alone has been enough to pull the franchise back into mainstream discussion again — something fans have been waiting on for years.