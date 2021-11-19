Friday, November 19, 2021
Web Desk

Blooper found in hit Bollywood movie Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the biggest and well-known films in Bollywood and is still watched after decades of its release.

There are several scenes that won hearts and the diary reading moment is one of the most memorable.

The scene sees Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) standing and reading a blank diary in order to make Naina (Preity Zina) fall for Rohit (Saif Ali Khan).

However, a major blooper was caught by a social media user who shared it with the movie fans. A close shot revealed that the diary was on someone’s lap.

Here’s how social media reacted to his finding.

The emotional scene from the film has 7.1 million views on YouTube.

Web Desk

