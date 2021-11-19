Blooper found in hit Bollywood movie Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the biggest and well-known films in Bollywood and is still watched after decades of its release.

There are several scenes that won hearts and the diary reading moment is one of the most memorable.

The scene sees Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) standing and reading a blank diary in order to make Naina (Preity Zina) fall for Rohit (Saif Ali Khan).

However, a major blooper was caught by a social media user who shared it with the movie fans. A close shot revealed that the diary was on someone’s lap.

SRK was so good in this scene that nobody noticed the continuity error in the close up of the diary.

It is kept on someone’s lap even tho he’s clearly standing. pic.twitter.com/a6f1uW9K05 — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) November 18, 2021

Here’s how social media reacted to his finding.

Scene me error hai ye important nhi hai SRK ne accha perform kiya hai ye important hai — thememesvilla1 (@thememesvilla1) November 18, 2021

Wahhh I didnt notice this 😅😅😅 — fieda (@fiedagirl81) November 18, 2021

Aansoo ne andhaa kar diya tha. — Lubaina (@LubainaSarfaraz) November 18, 2021

That,s Mistake was the part of showbizz industry — Mudassir Hammad (@mudassir_hammad) November 19, 2021

The emotional scene from the film has 7.1 million views on YouTube.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!