Active Blox Fruits codes (July 2026): Get free 2x EXP Boosts, Beli & Stat Resets
- By Zaeem Basir -
- Jul 21, 2026
In Blox Fruits, leveling up your character and unlocking rare devil fruits can be an endless grind across the high seas. Fortunately, developer Gamer Robot Inc. periodically releases promo codes that allow players to speed up their progression without spending Robux.
Whether you are looking to double your experience gains, respec your stats, or earn in-game titles, here are all the active Blox Fruits codes available in July 2026.
All Working Blox Fruits Codes (July 2026)
Pro Tip: EXP boost durations stack on top of each other when redeemed continuously, though the multiplier remains capped at 2x.
- Double Experience (2x EXP) Boost Codes
- EASTEREXP – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- LIGHTNINGABUSE – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 2x EXP for 30 minutes
- SUB2CAPTAINMAUI – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- ENYU_IS_PRO – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- STARCODEHEO – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2FER999 – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- MAGICBUS – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- JCWK – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- KITTGAMING – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- BLUXXY – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- AXIORE – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- STRAWHATMAINE – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- THEGREATACE – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – 2x EXP for 15 minutes
- SUB2DAIGROCK – 2x EXP for 15 minutes
- TANTAIGAMING – 2x EXP for 15 minutes
- Stat Reset / Refund Codes
If you allocated your skill points incorrectly into melee, sword, or fruit stats, use these codes to reset your points for free:
- KITT_RESET – Free Stat Refund
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Free Stat Refund
- SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Free Stat Refund
- Titles & Cash (Beli) Codes
- BIGNEWS – Unlocks the “Big News” in-game title (Must be in Second Sea to equip)
- FUDD10_V2 – Grants 2 Beli
- FUDD10 – Grants 1 Beli
- CHANDLER – Grants 0 Beli (Joke code)
How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits
Redeeming your free rewards in Blox Fruits takes just a few seconds:
- Launch Blox Fruits inside the Roblox application.
- Select either the Pirates or Marines faction.
- On the left side of the screen, click the blue Gift icon (or the Settings Gear icon depending on your platform layout).
- Type or copy-paste any working code into the text field exactly as shown.
- Click Redeem to instantly claim your rewards.
Why Isn’t My Code Working?
- Case Sensitivity: Codes in Blox Fruits are case-sensitive. Ensure capitalization match the list above.
- Already Claimed: Each code can only be redeemed once per Roblox account.
- Extra Spaces: Copy-pasting codes can sometimes add accidental spaces at the start or end of the text string.