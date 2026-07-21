Active Blox Fruits codes (July 2026): Get free 2x EXP Boosts, Beli & Stat Resets

In Blox Fruits, leveling up your character and unlocking rare devil fruits can be an endless grind across the high seas. Fortunately, developer Gamer Robot Inc. periodically releases promo codes that allow players to speed up their progression without spending Robux.

Whether you are looking to double your experience gains, respec your stats, or earn in-game titles, here are all the active Blox Fruits codes available in July 2026.

All Working Blox Fruits Codes (July 2026)

Pro Tip: EXP boost durations stack on top of each other when redeemed continuously, though the multiplier remains capped at 2x.

Double Experience (2x EXP) Boost Codes

EASTEREXP – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

LIGHTNINGABUSE – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 2x EXP for 30 minutes

SUB2CAPTAINMAUI – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

ENYU_IS_PRO – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

STARCODEHEO – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

SUB2FER999 – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

MAGICBUS – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

JCWK – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

KITTGAMING – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

BLUXXY – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

AXIORE – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

STRAWHATMAINE – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

THEGREATACE – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – 2x EXP for 15 minutes

SUB2DAIGROCK – 2x EXP for 15 minutes

TANTAIGAMING – 2x EXP for 15 minutes

Stat Reset / Refund Codes

If you allocated your skill points incorrectly into melee, sword, or fruit stats, use these codes to reset your points for free:

KITT_RESET – Free Stat Refund

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Free Stat Refund

SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Free Stat Refund

Titles & Cash (Beli) Codes

BIGNEWS – Unlocks the “Big News” in-game title (Must be in Second Sea to equip)

FUDD10_V2 – Grants 2 Beli

FUDD10 – Grants 1 Beli

CHANDLER – Grants 0 Beli (Joke code)

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits

Redeeming your free rewards in Blox Fruits takes just a few seconds:

Launch Blox Fruits inside the Roblox application. Select either the Pirates or Marines faction. On the left side of the screen, click the blue Gift icon (or the Settings Gear icon depending on your platform layout). Type or copy-paste any working code into the text field exactly as shown. Click Redeem to instantly claim your rewards.

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