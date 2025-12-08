‘Blue Bloods’ star Andrew Terraciano recalls graduation-day recast news

Sean Reagan continues in the family business on Boston Blue, but the original actor has pursued other professional ventures.

During Blue Bloods’ 14-season run on CBS from 2010 to 2024, Andrew Terraciano played the youngest son of NYPD Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg). He discussed how he found out he was recast on the spin-off, which airs on Fridays at 10/9c.

“I had somebody call me—actually the day that I was graduating—and they had spoken to my mom, and she called me [crying],” he added to Us Weekly. “They were like, ‘They might be looking for a different Sean.’ Shortly after we got the news, Donnie called me. It was a really beautiful moment of getting to hear from an old friend but also somebody that you respect so much and have learned so much from.”

According to a source who spoke to Deadline in July, Boston Blue decided to recast Sean with Mika Amonsen because the character wanted to follow in his family’s footsteps and pursue a career in law enforcement.

"It's beautiful because you'll always remember every single line and every day that you had the opportunity to be that character. It doesn't mean for even a second that somebody else can't go and do something beautiful with it," said Terraciano, adding: "I got the joy of playing Sean, and I got to send him off into the world. Now somebody else gets that joy. We're both getting to show what we do and then send Sean off into the world."