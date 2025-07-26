Blue Ivy emerges as star of mother Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour

Teen singer-actor Blue Ivy Carter, the firstborn daughter of musicians Beyonce and Jay-Z, has emerged as the shining star of the 35-time Grammy winner’s Cowboy Carter tour. Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

Blue Ivy Carter, the Grammy-winning artist’s 13-year-old daughter, is more present than ever with performing Beyoncé, and she surely has fans impressed with the growth, from the first time that she took the stage years ago, to now.

For the unversed, the star kid, now 13, delivered her first-ever smashing performance two years ago, when she joined her mom on stage, during her sold-out Renaissance tour in 2023, to perform the legacy-celebrating anthems ‘My Power’ and ‘Black Parade’.

She returned to the stage with her mom during the NFL’s Christmas Day Halftime Show, titled ‘Beyonce Bowl’, to sing ‘Cowboy Carter’ tracks for the first time.

Therefore, when Beyoncé took the stage this time, in one of the final shows of the Cowboy Carter tour, she asked concertgoers, “Who they came to see?” before singing her 2023 single ‘My House’, only to hear the answer from many – Blue Ivy.

Isabella Kerr, 15, who has admired Beyoncé for years, said she attended the Cowboy Carter tour specifically to experience Blue Ivy’s moves in person.

“People are saying, ‘Oh, she’s a mini Beyoncé’, but no, I think she’s the first Blue,” she said. “Everything about her when she’s on stage is electrifying.”

Meanwhile, the three-month-long, 30-show tour is set to conclude in Las Vegas this Saturday.