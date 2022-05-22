Blue or red: This optical illusion will confuse your eyes

Optical illusions trick your eyes and the latest one has left people stumped with everyone questioning whether they are seeing the red or blue colour.

While some people see red and blue further away than others, others can’t see a difference in their depths. Some people look at this optical illusion and see a red outline, while others see a blue outline.

A cognitive scientist named Tom Stafford created an interesting image to open up the dialogue of a new conversation.

Tom said that there are big individual differences in perception of the effect. “People also differ in which colour looks closer.”

He continued: “For most people, it is red, with blue looking deeper or further away.”

Are you in the majority when you glance at the original image? Tom also added: “Chromostereopic illusions are true stereo illusions.”

In other words, you’ll need to look at this particular illusion with both eyes to come to your own conclusion.

Closing one eye may make the effect disappear.

