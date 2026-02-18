Blueface's becomes sensation of social media after incident

American rapper and boxer Blueface faced backlash for his inappropriate encounter with the wax figures at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood. The video went viral online.

On February 12, originally known as Jonathan Jamall Porter, became a sensation after his video, in which he was seen pushing the chair of a wax figure of Zendaya before sitting opposite the statue, leaving the figure in what appeared to be a mock chokehold.

In the same clip, Blueface approaches a wax figure of Kylie Jenner, adjusts his clothing, and leans against the statue while referring to it as his “girl.” The behaviour prompted criticism from online users, many of whom described the actions as unsettling and disrespectful.

Several commenters on Reddit and other platforms expressed discomfort over the footage. One user described the interaction as “pretty chilling,” while others said the video made them uneasy and raised concerns about how public figures are treated, even in replica form.

In a statement to media outlets, a representative for Madame Tussauds confirmed the organisation is aware of the incident.

The spokesperson said that while the attraction is designed to be interactive, guests are expected to treat the figures with respect. The representative added that the behaviour shown in the video is under review and that appropriate action will be taken if necessary.

Neither Zendaya nor Kylie Jenner has publicly commented on the incident as of now.