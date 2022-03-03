Bluetooth logo has a hidden message and people can’t unsee it

The Bluetooth technology became a sensation when it was released back in their days as it helped transfer data in short distances within a few seconds. Its logo, which can easily be identified easily, is more than just a symbol.

Bluetooth, on its website, explained the meaning behind it.

“We all recognize the “Bluetooth” brand, but we take for granted its significance and how much it impacts our lives,” Bluetooth stated. “From smartphones to headphones and beyond, we rely on Bluetooth technology to free us from the tether of wired tech.”

The brand’s name is not an acronym and is inspired by King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson, who is famous for uniting Norward and Denmark in 958, whose tooth colour turned dark blue.

Intel, Ericsson and Nokia had jointly pitched their idea and technology back in 1996, with the aim of standardizing short-range radio technology for supporting connectivity and collaboration between different products and industries.

The design specification was named after the former ruler in 1997, based on an analogy in which the technology would unite devices similar to the way of Harald Bluetooth united the tribes of Denmark into a single kingdom.

Initially, it was to be named itherRadioWire or PAN (Personal Area Networking) before finalizing on Bluetooth due to its popularity.

