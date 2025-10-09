Blumhouse Space: A new horror museum to open at iconic Stanley Hotel

The founder of Blum House Productions, Jason Blum, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Blumhouse Space, a new museum at the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, which inspired Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’. The Blumhouse Space will soon showcase horror movie artefacts.

During a photo op, Blum was seen digging in the earth alongside M3GAN, the homicidal AI doll from his films, and a serial killer from the ‘Happy Death Day’ series, Baby Face.

Blumhouse production has made a significant impact on the horror genre, raking in over $6 billion globally with iconic titles like ‘The Insidious’, ‘The Purge’, and ‘Paranormal Activity’. Despite this success, Blumhouse faced setbacks this year with the release of ‘Night Swim’, ‘Imaginary’, and ‘M3GAN 2.0’, all of which underperformed at the box office. Meanwhile, rival studios released successful horror films, raising concerns about Blum’s low-budget model.

Additionally, Blum expressed disappointment over losing the rights to reboot the classic ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’, which went to A24. “We were in the mix”, he admitted, lamenting the missed opportunity to revitalize the franchise.

Despite these challenges, Blum remains optimistic. He is set to receive the Producers Guild of America’s Milestone Award, recognizing his significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Upcoming sequels to ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ and ‘The Black Phone’ are expected to restore his commercial success.

Blum is dedicated to discovering new talent and revitalizing classic horror franchises, including a recent deal to reboot ‘Saw’. He emphasized that a studio’s strength lies in creative partnerships and expressed confidence in the ongoing evolution of the horror genre.

Reflecting on the industry’s landscape, Blum noted that while horror films are currently facing difficulties, they are also experiencing a renaissance, thanks in part to filmmakers like Jordon Peele. He acknowledges the fluctuations in the market, stating that hits and bombs are more produced in the post-COVID theatrical environment.

Blum also reflected on past projects that didn’t succeed, such as ‘Jem and the Holograms’ and ‘The Hunt’, expressing regret over missed opportunities that could have had a significant cultural impact. Despite the challenges, Blum continues to innovate and shape the future of horror.