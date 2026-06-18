Blundell, Phillips lead New Zealand recovery against England

Tom Blundell hit New Zealand’s first fifty of the series and Glenn Phillips posted an unbeaten 49 as the tourists fought back against England on an intriguing opening day of the second Test at the Oval on Wednesday.

The Black Caps were 291-7 at stumps as a greatly-changed England looked to put the Ben Stokes saga behind them, with fast bowler Sonny Baker taking two wickets on debut.

Blundell made 51 and shared valuable stands of 81 with Daryl Mitchell (44) and 75 with Phillips after New Zealand, sent into bat, had slumped to 107-4.

“It’s nice to contribute in partnerships,” Mitchell, who holed out off Baker, told reporters.

“I think the way Tom Blundell and GP (Phillips) built another partnership at the back end there and kept finding ways to put pressure back on them was really important in the context of the day’s play.”

Phillips hit Baker for two boundaries off successive deliveries — a short ball slapped over cover followed by a glorious drive through extra-cover.

‘Energiser bunny’ Phillips

“GP, we love him, he’s an absolute beauty, he’s an energiser bunny,” said Mitchell of Phillips, who survived a fiery spell from recalled fast bowler Jofra Archer, in for the injured Ollie Robinson, late in the day.

“I think he thrives in moments like that, like tonight he’s the entertainer, he’s got the shades on, he’s looking cool, he loves that stuff.”

This was a much-improved New Zealand batting display following their 115-run defeat in the first of a three-match series at Lord’s earlier this month.

And it might have been even better had all-rounder Jacob Bethell’s left-arm spin not done for Blundell, who miscued a flighted delivery to stand-in England skipper Joe Root at short midwicket.

Bethell also dismissed Nathan Smith in a return of 2-8 in five overs.

Baker took an encouraging 2-63 in 15 overs, removing Rachin Ravindra for his maiden Test wicket.

“It was awesome to make my debut,” said Hampshire paceman Baker, who topped speeds above 90 mph (145 kmh). “I was so happy to take my first wicket as you could tell from the celebration.

“I was trying not to get emotional with getting the cap beforehand — I gave my mum and dad a hug and it properly got me.”

England dropped captain Stokes and Gus Atkinson for breaking a team curfew after a win at Lord’s that followed their humiliating 4-1 Ashes series loss in Australia.

The duo stayed out in a late-night drinking session which reportedly ended in a physical confrontation involving a Saracens rugby player.

England made five changes, with Baker, batsman Jordan Cox and wicket-keeper James Rew — a late call-up after Jamie Smith withdrew following the birth of his second child — all making their debuts.

Cox was stationed at leg-slip in one of several tactical ploys by Root, leading England for a record-extending 65th Test, only to drop a tough chance from Mitchell on two.

Rew held a low leg-side catch off Blundell but scraped the ball along the turf as he dived.

Those difficult misses had cost England 59 runs at stumps and they also conceded 44 runs in extras.

Matthew Fisher, in only his second Test and four years after his debut, had Devon Conway caught behind by Rew, rewarding the selectors’ decision to pick him instead of dropped spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Archer dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham (270 with the aid of a brilliant diving catch in the gully by Bethell.

Henry Nicholls, given the tough task of replacing Kane Williamson at number three after the Black Caps great retired from international cricket following the series opener, played on to Josh Tongue for 24.