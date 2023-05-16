BNP chief Akhtar Mengal demands immediate release of Shireen Mazari

Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal has demanded immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari, ARY News reported.

Not acceptable. Women should not be dragged into politics no matter which side. Highly condemn this treatment and strongly urge authorities to release Shireen Mazari. https://t.co/C4EIVhn2MN — Akhtar Mengal (@sakhtarmengal) May 16, 2023

As per details, the BNP chief said that such treatment with women is unacceptable and they should not be dragged in politics irrespective of their party affiliation.

He said that he condemn the way the former federal minister was treated and requested the authorities to immediately release her.

Earlier, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari from outside of Adiala jail moments after her release.

In a tweet Shireen Mazari’s daughter Imaan Mazari said that she was waiting for her mother outside Adiala jail but soon after her release she was arrested again by the Islamabad police.

The PTI leader was Shireen Mazari released from central Jail Adiala. The Islamabad High Court had declared the detention of PTI leader Shirin Mazari under the MPO-3, unlawful.

A bench of the high court comprised of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb declared the district magistrate’s detention order under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) as void and ordered immediate release of former federal minister Shirin Mazari.

Iman Mazari, Shireen Mazari’s daughter, had challenged the arrest in the high court, as Zainab Janjua Advocate represented the petitioner in court.