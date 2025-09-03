BNP rally attack a conspiracy to spread chaos in Balochistan: PM Shehbaz

BEIJING: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the deadly explosion near Shahwani Stadium in Quetta that targeted a political gathering of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), terming it “damning evidence of a nefarious conspiracy by terrorists to spread chaos in Balochistan.”

In a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office during his official visit to Beijing, the premier expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the loss of precious lives in the attack.

The Prime Minister characterized the assault on the political rally as “damning evidence of the nefarious conspiracy by terrorists to spread chaos in Balochistan.” He asserted that “terrorists are the enemies of peace and development in Balochistan.”

PM Sharif declared, “We will continue the war against terrorism until the complete eradication of this menace.” He further stated that attacks on innocent and unarmed citizens are “cowardly and condemnable.”

The prime minister also instructed authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the wounded and to ensure the swift identification and prosecution of those involved in the bombing.

Read More: Akthar Mengal remains unhurt in Quetta’s Sariab blast, several BNP activists wounded

The blast occurred near the vehicle of former chief minister Balochistan and chief of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Akhtar Mengal, on Tuesday night while the ex-chief minister remained safe in the blast.

The vehicle was parked at the stadium. The police said that the BNP chief Akthar Mengal remained safe in the blast; however, 14 people were killed in the attack.

The police further apprised that the blast occurred after the BNP political gathering ended in the stadium.