Akthar Mengal remains unhurt in Quetta's Sariab blast, several BNP activists wounded

QUETTA: A blast occurred in Sariab area of Quetta near a vehicle of former chief minister Balochistan and chief of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Akhtar Mengal, on Tuesday night while the ex-chief minister remained safe in the blast, while many BNP activists sustained injuries.

According to the police, the blast occurred in Shahwani Stadium near the vehicle of ex-CM Balochistan Akhtar Mengal, which was parked at the stadium.

The police said that the BNP chief Akthar Mengal remained safe in the blast; however, many activists of the BNP were wounded in the blast.

The police further apprised that the blast occurred after the BNP political gathering ended in the stadium.

The blast happened in the parking area of the stadium, the police added.

The police said that the sound of the blast was heard far and wide.

Earlier, in July, at least three passengers were killed and seven others injured in a terrorist attack on a passenger bus in the Kalat district of Balochistan on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Neemargh area of Kalat.

According to Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, the bus was traveling from Karachi to Quetta when it was ambushed by armed terrorists.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving information about the attack. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where two passengers are reported to be in critical condition.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the ambush. Shahid Rind also confirmed that the identification process of the deceased is currently underway.

Videos of the aftermath have surfaced online, showing the bus veered off the road and rescue personnel transporting the injured to hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that terrorists will pay a very heavy price for Kalat bus attack in Balochistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed their deep sorrow over the martyrdom of innocent civilians in Kalat district of Balochistan, who were attacked by the Indian-backed terrorist group “Fitna-ul-Hindustan” on a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Quetta.

The president strongly condemned the incident and said that the act of targeting innocent civilians was highly condemnable and barbaric, adding that terrorists wanted to disrupt peace and stability in the province as they were the enemies of humanity.

The president and the prime minister expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for their patience and strength.