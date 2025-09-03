Death toll rises to 15, over 72 injured in BNP rally attack in Quetta

QUETTA: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Balochistan, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, on Wednesday confirmed that at least 15 people were killed and 72 injured in Tuesday’s attack on a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Quetta.

The BNP had organized a political gathering at Shahwani Stadium. Speaking to the media, Shafqaat said that 23 of the injured remain in critical condition.

He added that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has announced Rs1.5 million compensation for each of the deceased, Rs500,000 for the severely injured, and Rs200,000 for those with minor injuries.

He said the blast occurred about 500 meters away from the rally venue and around 45 minutes after the event had concluded. Balochistan government made tighten security arrangements for the event and 112 security personnel were deployed, he added.

Shafqaat noted that BNP organizers had been asked three times to end the rally earlier, but the gathering continued until late. “The attack happened away from the main venue. Investigations are underway, and those responsible will be identified,” he said.

He further remarked that “enemy elements want to destabilize Pakistan after their defeat in Marka-e-Haq,” adding that currently, there are nearly 22 active threat alerts in the province.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the deadly explosion, terming it “damning evidence of a nefarious conspiracy by terrorists to spread chaos in Balochistan.”