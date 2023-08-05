BNP rejects govt decision of census 2023 approval

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party (BNP) has rejected the federal government decision of census 2023 approval, ARY News reported.

As per details, the central committee meeting of Balochistan National Party which was headed by Akhtar Mengal took this decision.

The BNP statement said that the population of Balochistan has declined in the census 2023 and the people of Balochistan have been deprived of their basic rights.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) stated that the total population of Pakistan has reached 241 million as the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approves the first digital census.

The PBS official report was released after the CCI approved the results of first digital census 2023. The report stated that the total population of Pakistan has reached to 241million (24 crores, 14 lakh, 90 thousand). The ratio of increase in population is 2.55 percent.

According to the PBS report the population of Punjab is 127 million (12 crores, 76 lakh, 80 thousand) while Sindh’s population is 55 million (5 crores, 56 lakh, 90 thousand).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Council of Common Interests approved the results of the digital Population and Housing Census 2023. The approval of digital census results was the key agenda of the CCI session today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

The Ministry of Planning and Development briefed the CCI session on the digital census results for approval from the constitutional forum.