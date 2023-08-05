Pakistan’s total population reaches 241 m as CCI approves first digital census

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report stated that the total population of Pakistan has reached 241 million as the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approves the first digital census, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the PBS officially reported after the CCI approved the results of first digital census 2023.

The PBS report stated that the total population of Pakistan has reached to 241.49 million and the annual population growth was at 2.55

According to the PBS report the population of Punjab is 127 million (12 crores, 76 lakh, 80 thousand) while Sindh’s population is 55 million (5 crores, 56 lakh, 90 thousand).

The total population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 40 million (4 crores, 8 lakh, 50 thousand) and Baluchistan’s population stands at 14 million (1 crore, 48 lakh, 90 thousand).

According to these figures, the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increased by 2.38 percent, Punjab 2.53 percent, Sindh 2.57 percent and Balochistan 3.2 percent.

Earlier, the Council of Common Interests approved the results of the digital Population and Housing Census 2023. The approval of digital census results was the key agenda of the CCI session today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

The Ministry of Planning and Development briefed the CCI session on the digital census results for approval from the constitutional forum.