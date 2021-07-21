4 confirmed dead as two boats capsize in Bajaur dam, many still missing

BAJAUR: At least four people have died in a gore incident on Wednesday after two boats riding in Raghagan Dam capsized, ARY News reported citing teams engaged in rescue operations.

The rescue divers and disaster management teams have started the search operations that confirmed four deaths and have found four people in the harmed state. The injured have been shifted to DHQ Hospital, rescue sources said.

According to the details, a boat riding 20 people toppled over in response to which another boat went for its rescue and that too got knocked over.

So far only eight people have been recovered, while the search and rescue operations continue.

