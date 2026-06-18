Boateng Blunt: Ronaldo should exit Portugal starting lineup

As Cristiano Ronaldo enters his record sixth FIFA World Cup, the discussion about his position in Portugal’s starting line-up has hit a new high – thanks to Kevin-Prince Boateng, the once Ghana star, who believes it’s time for the 41-year-old to make way for the team’s betterment.

Boateng’s Blunt Take: “Portugal At Their Best If He Doesn’t Play”

While vocal before Portugal’s World Cup 2026 opening game against DR Congo dated June 17 Boateng agreed with ESPN’s Taylor Twellman who went viral with his comment: “This is the best team Cristiano Ronaldo has ever had around him…I think Portugal is at their best if he doesn’t play.”

[Boateng] also claimed Ronaldo “doesn’t have the football anymore to be a starter for a side that wants to win the World Cup”, and said Portugal would be “more dynamic” with a high-pressing, free-flowing attack led by Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leo, Pedro Neto and Gonalo Ramos.

The Stats Fueling the Debate

The two biggest wins in the current cycle were both achieved without Ronaldo: 9-0 against Luxembourg in September 2023 and 9-1 against Armenia in November 2025. After both games, “discussions over whether the team play better without their captain quickly returned.”

However for others he is still undroppable. Under Roberto Martnez, he has featured in 31 of 39 matches, finishing World Cup qualification as Portugal’s leading scorer with five goals in five fixtures and fired home the decisive goal against Germany and Spain in Portugal’s Nations League win earlier this year.

Mourinho vs Martnez: Divided Camp

Jose Mourinho instantly aggravates the situation after Mexico 0-0 Portugal friendly Cristiano Ronaldo was not playing due to injury by: ‘ Remove cristiano ronaldo from the equation and it is as if Portugal is any average team… When he is playing the others all have second thoughts, but when he isn’t they don’t have any thoughts’.

Martnez responded: Are the Seleo better without Ronaldo? No! No! We are better with Cristiano… It is good to count on all players who are significant for the Seleo. Jes Fernandes complements: Rennaldo is making things [to the team] to the which are not getting the other players.

Ronaldo’s Final World Cup – But As Starter or Super-Sub?

Ronaldo has announced 2026 will be his last World Cup. At 41 he’s still hunting down the only one missing from his collection of silverware. Portugal kicked off their WC campaign to a 1-1 against Congo DR on June 17.

Former Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo defended him. “Before he was dragging ass at 200km/h, now he’s dragging ass at 195km/h but that’s still bloody quick”. “Anywhere he’s danger”. Abel Xavier said “The younger players look up to him and he always provides something for the team.”

Depth vs Icon: Portugal’s Dilemma

Unlike previous tournaments, the squad has world class depth: Rben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Joo Cancelo in defense; Fernandes, Bernardo, Leo, Neto, and Ramos in attack. Some commentators suggest that this provides a “more fluid, high-pressing system that may not be compatible with Ronaldo’s current physical profile”.

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench during the 2022 World Cup, and “left his post shortly after” in the face of criticism of his decision. Martnez must walk the same tightrope now.