Bob Vylan suffer another setback after Glastonbury controversy

English punk-rap duo Bob Vylan continue to face the heat due to their chants against the Israeli Army during their Glastonbury performance.

The rap duo has now been dropped from Manchester’s Radar Festival on the upcoming Sunday.

“Bob Vylan will not be appearing at RADAR Festival this weekend,” a post on the festival’s official Instagram page read.

While the Radar Festival organisers did not mention the reason behind the decision, it was apparent that they dropped the English punk-rap duo for chanting “death, death to the IDF [Israeli Defence Forces]” during their Glastonbury performance last week.

Reacting to the announcement, Bob Vylan wrote on Instagram: “Manchester, we will be back.”

Additionally, organisers of the French music festival, Kave Fest, have also confirmed that the duo’s scheduled performance will not be happening either.

Bob Vylan were also scheduled to perform in Germany in September, however, that gig has also been postponed.

The series of their performances’ cancellations came after they had their US visas cancelled for the upcoming tour, in addition to a police probe in the UK, and being dropped by their talent agency, UTA.

English punk-rap duo has also been accused of antisemitism over their chats against the IDF and the UK government’s silence during their Glastonbury performance.

However, Bob Vylan’s lead vocalist rejected the antisemitism claims and maintained that they were being targeted only to cause a distraction from the real issue.

“We are not for the death of jews, arabs, or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine,” read their statement on Instagram. “A military machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal force’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed most of Gaza.”