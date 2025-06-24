American singer Bobby Sherman dies at 81

American singer and actor Bobby Sherman has died at the age of 81, months after he was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The singer-actor, who was a teen-idol singer in the late 1960s and early ’70s, also starred in ‘Here Come the Brides’ and ‘The Partridge Family.’

Brigette Poublon Sherman, the wife of Bobby Sherman, confirmed the news in a post on Instagram.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman. Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was—brave, gentle, and full of light,” she wrote.

She added, “As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world — words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished. He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes — Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic one-liners.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

According to his wife, Bobby Sherman was actively working behind the screen post his heartthrob era.

“He was a man of service. He traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD. He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like — quiet, selfless, and deeply human,” she added.

It is worth noting here that Sherman shot to fame after appearing as a regular for two seasons on the ‘Here Come the Brides’ in the 70s.

During that time, he also released four singles, all of which were ranked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.