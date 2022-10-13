Bodies found on Nishtar hospital’s roof; probe ordered

MULTAN: The Punjab Chief Minister’s (CM) Adviser Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar has spotted unclaimed bodies left abandoned on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The distressing videos of the abandoned bodies on the roof of the Nishtar Hospital – a teaching hospital of Nishtar Medical University – have also surfaced.

WARNING: Some people may find photos disturbing. So, viewer discretion is advised.

The videos showed the horrors of Nishtar Hospital’s dead house packed with rotten bodies. In the videos and pictures, some bodies were thrown on the floor and old wooden cot.

Following the discovery of unclaimed bodies, the hospital administration swung into action and launched an inquiry.

Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab Saqib Zafar took notice of the unclaimed bodies.

He directed the secretary of specialised healthcare to submit the inquiry report within three days.

The secretary of specialised healthcare notified a six-member inquiry committee headed by the additional secretary of specialised healthcare Muzammil Bashir.

