Bodies of 3 Marwat Bettani elders found in Bannu

BANNU: The bodies of three members of a local peace committee were recovered near Tochi Bridge on Marwat Canal Road in the Bakakhel area of Bannu on Friday.

According to police, the victims — identified as Waliullah, Farmanullah, and Ataullah — belonged to the Marwat Bettani Qaumi Tehreek. They were reportedly kidnapped two days ago by unidentified armed men from Peepal Bazaar within the limits of the Cantt police station.

Police said the men were killed late at night, and their bodies were dumped along the roadside. Local residents discovered the bodies early in the morning and moved them to a nearby house.

Sources said the victims were returning from a visit to Baran Dam when they were abducted. A driver who had also been taken along with the elders was later released and has safely returned to his village, according to local sources.

Earlier, a policeman was killed in a targeted attack by unidentified assailants in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to police officials.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Domel Police Station, where unknown assailants opened fire on the police officer, inflicting severe injuries.

Upon receiving the emergency alert, Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene and transported the officer to the Rural Health Center (RHC) Domel, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as Constable Abdul Quddus, who was assigned to the DSP Sub-Division, Wazir Circle.

After the attack, the assailants managed to flee the scene. A large contingent of police forces has since arrived, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to apprehend those involved in the attack.