Cop killed in Bannu firing incident

BANNU: A policeman was killed on Thursday in a targeted attack by unidentified assailants in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to police officials.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Domel Police Station, where unknown assailants opened fire on the police officer, inflicting severe injuries.

Upon receiving the emergency alert, Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene and transported the officer to the Rural Health Center (RHC) Domel, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as Constable Abdul Quddus, who was assigned to the DSP Sub-Division, Wazir Circle.

After the attack, the assailants managed to flee the scene. A large contingent of police forces has since arrived, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to apprehend those involved in the attack.

Read More: Cop martyred as terrorists attack Levies, police posts in Zhob, Bannu

Earlier, terrorists launched separate attacks on Levies and police posts in Zhob and Bannu on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to SP Nasrullah Malik, a group of terrorists launched an attack on a Levies and police post in Sherani Town Headquarters in Zhob, resulting in the martyrdom of police officer Altaf and injuries to a Levies personnel.