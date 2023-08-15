Bodies of premature babies found at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, two premature infant bodies were found from a private hospital’s washroom in Karachi, ARY News reported, citing police.

The authorities stated that the hospital’s personnel stumbled upon the premature babies’ bodies within a wastebasket inside the restroom.

The hospital’s management, situated in North Nazimabad, revealed that two women visited the facility, with one of them undergoing a pregnancy ultrasound.

Following the receipt of the lab results confirming twins, both women entered the hospital washroom. Subsequently, they spent several hours there and eventually rushed in a hurry, according to the hospital officials.

A case has been registered against the women at the Hyderi police station.

Meanwhile, ARY News has acquired CCTV footage of the hospital, showing both the suspected women fleeing in a rickshaw.

In the CCTV footage, a woman in a wheelchair can be seen sitting in the rickshaw along with another female.

The police said an investigation has been launched to arrest the women.

Separately, bodies of three newborn babies were found in a garbage heap in Karachi’s Saddar area.

Police officials say the bodies were discovered by a passerby in a garbage heap near a hospital in the Taj complex area of Saddar town.