Bodies of two children jumped with mother in Sanghar canal, retrieved

SANGHAR: Two bodies of children drowned in Sanghar’s Jumrao Canal have been retrieved by divers from the canal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A woman had jumped in Jumrao canal with her two children to commit suicide on Tuesday.

Local divers have retrieved the bodies of a six-year girl and four-year boy from the canal in their rescue effort. The volunteers are still searching for the woman.

According to reports, the woman had jumped into the canal after domestic brawl with husband.

The incidents of suicides by the families, or the parents killing their children owing to various reasons, have been on rise in the country.

In a recent incident, poverty caused the death of three children, while the mother was arrested under murder charges.

The accused woman in Multan incident confessed to killing her three children. Police recovered toxic chemical powder from a pit in the backyard of the house on her indication.

“There was nothing to eat at home, there was hunger, husband did not earn anything, quarrels were routine matters,” the woman said in her statement.

In an earlier incident, a man was reported to have thrown his four children into a canal at Sheikhupura Road. According to reports, he was unable to buy clothes for his children to wear on Eid ul Fitr, so he took the children to the nearby canal and threw them into the running water.