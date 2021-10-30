‘Body formed to negotiate with TLP’ as PM Imran Khan meets clerics

ISLAMABAD: A 12-member committee comprising of clerics will coordinate between the government and outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Minister on Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri announced after a meeting of ulemas with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister met a group of top clerics at the PM House today and Noor ul Haq Qadri while speaking to media after the meeting said that Imran Khan had conveyed that he does not want bloodshed in the country.

“The prime minister conveyed that he has always welcomed negotiations, however, no compromise will be made over the writ of the state,” he said.

The religious affairs minister announced the formation of a 12-member committee comprising of clerics and said that it would be in touch with both the government and the TLP.

“Those part of the negotiation team will help in improving the overall atmosphere between the two sides,” he said besides also asking the protesters to show restraint.

Earlier in the day, it was reported citing sources that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation has been postponed for the time being.

He was to brief the nation on the ongoing protest by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The prime minister wants to hold more consultations on the matter, the sources said.

On Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that Prime Minister Khan will address the nation on Saturday or Sunday to shed light on the government’s stance on violent protests by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TLP).

