Body of Larkana medical student found hanged in hostel room

LARKANA: The body of a fourth year’s student in Chandka Medical College, found in a girls hostel room on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The body of the student, identified as Nosheen Kazmi, found to be hanged with a rope in the hostel room.

The police reached to the scene on report of the incident.

The VC, Registrar and doctors rushed to the room of the girls hostel number 2 of the medical college after the incident reported to them.

It is unclear,if the student had committed suicide or the incident has been a murder.

The students of the medical college have demanded a thorough investigation of the incident.

The girls hostel number-2 had two years ago also witnessed dead body of a final year student of Larkana’s dental college, Dr Nimrita Kumari Chandani. The body of the girl was found in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019.

