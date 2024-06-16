Bohra community celebrating Eidul Adha in Pakistan today

While Gulf states are celebrating Eidul Adha today (Sunday), the Bohra community worldwide, including Pakistan and India, is also observing the holy day.

A large gathering of the Bohra community took place at the Taheri mosque in Karachi, where Eid prayers were offered.

Sindh police personnel were deployed to ensure the safety and security of the community during their celebrations.

Preparations for the sacrificial rites are underway following the Eid prayers.

It is noteworthy that Eidul Adha will be celebrated tomorrow in countries like Pakistan, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Meanwhile, Eidul Adha is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries today.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.