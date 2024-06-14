Eidul Adha 2024: Pakistan Railways to run special trains from Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Railway has decided to run three special trains from Karachi to cater to the large number of passengers travelling for Eidul Adha 2024, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Railways. the first Eid train departed from Karachi for Peshawar today, carrying 1,118 passengers. The train generated revenue of Rs3.3 million for the railway department.

Two more trains will be run from Karachi on June 15. The trains will depart from Karachi for Lahore at 1 pm and 9 pm respectively. Booking for these trains has already been completed.

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on June 17 after the Zil Hajj moon was sighted on June 7.

Read More: Eidul Adha special trains schedule released

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.