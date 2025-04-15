Islamabad Police dismiss 15 officers for misconduct

ISLAMABAD: Fifteen personnel of Islamabad Capital Police, including five Head Constables and seven Constables, have been dismissed from service over negligence in duty and misuse of authority.

According to a police official, departmental inquiries were conducted under the supervision of a Superintendent of Police (SP), which found the personnel guilty of misconduct and failure to perform their duties effectively.

The dismissed officers include Sub-Inspector Qasim Zia, Sub-Inspector Talat Mehmood, Assistant Sub-Inspector Zaheer Ahmed, Head Constables Almas Haider, Muhammad Ishaq, Waqas Idrees, Naveed Butter, and Sajid Mehmood.

He added that Constables Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Imran, Nazim Abbas, Zahid Khan, Ahsan Farooq, Imran Ahmed, and Qazi Azhar have also been removed from service following the inquiry.

“The officials were penalized for exceeding their authority, failing to serve the public, and not taking effective action against criminal elements”, he said. “There is no place in the police force for those who fail to uphold the principles of public service, misuse their powers, or neglect their duties”.

The official noted that strict departmental punishments would be handed down in cases of poor performance, corruption, abuse of power, and failure to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Personnel demonstrating good performance would be rewarded, he added. “All officers and personnel must perform their duties with full honesty”.

Read More: Islamabad police dismiss three cops for harassing a family

Earlier, the Islamabad police took some serious action against three of their own personnel who were found guilty of harassing a family in the federal capital.

The police have dismissed three personnel for harassing a family in the federal capital, according to a police spokesman.

The incident occurred in sector F-11, where a family in a car was stopped and harassed by Dolphin Force personnel during the snap checking.