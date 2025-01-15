Islamabad police dismiss three cops for harassing a family

The Islamabad police have taken some serious action against three of their own personnel who were found guilty of harassing a family in the federal capital.

The police have dismissed three personnel for harassing a family in the federal capital, according to a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in sector F-11, where a family in a car was stopped and harassed by Dolphin Force personnel during the snap checking.

The victims filed a complaint with Islamabad police. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations of Islamabad, Syed Ali Raza, took notice of the incident, ordering an inquiry and suspending the cops.

During the inquiry, all three cops Aqib, Ali Haider and Talha were found guilty of misconduct.

“In light of the findings, all the three officers involved were terminated from their jobs”, Islamabad police spokesman said.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza made it clear that there is no room for misuse of authority.

Earlier, A large cache of heavy weapons being transported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad was seized by the police.

According to reports, SSP Operations and Investigation Arslan Shahzeb shared the details during a press conference at Tarnol Police Station. He stated that the Islamabad police intercepted and foiled an attempt to transfer a significant quantity of arms. One suspect involved in the transfer has been arrested.

According to SSP Operations, the seized weapons include 272 pistols of various calibers, 20 advanced automatic rifles with magazines, and more than 23,000 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, 150 grams of ice (methamphetamine) and 4.45 kilograms of heroin were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The police investigation revealed that the suspect has a criminal record and is implicated in eight cases across different districts of Punjab. A case has been registered at Tarnol Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

Reaffirming his commitment, SSP Arslan Shahzeb emphasized that Islamabad police are always ready to combat criminal elements. He reiterated that ensuring the safety and security of citizens remains the top priority of the police force.