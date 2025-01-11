Huge arms cache seized in Islamabad, suspect arrested

ISLAMABAD: A large cache of heavy weapons being transported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad was seized by the police, ARY News reported.

According to reports, SSP Operations and Investigation Arslan Shahzeb shared the details during a press conference at Tarnol Police Station. He stated that the Islamabad police intercepted and foiled an attempt to transfer a significant quantity of arms. One suspect involved in the transfer has been arrested.

According to SSP Operations, the seized weapons include 272 pistols of various calibers, 20 advanced automatic rifles with magazines, and more than 23,000 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, 150 grams of ice (methamphetamine) and 4.45 kilograms of heroin were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The police investigation revealed that the suspect has a criminal record and is implicated in eight cases across different districts of Punjab. A case has been registered at Tarnol Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

Reaffirming his commitment, SSP Arslan Shahzeb emphasized that Islamabad police are always ready to combat criminal elements. He reiterated that ensuring the safety and security of citizens remains the top priority of the police force.

Earlier, Police recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition and arrested two smugglers in Rawalpindi.

As per details, CPO Khalid Hamdani said the Westridge police stopped a suspected vehicle and recovered the weapons.

He stated that the two suspects identified as Bahadur Khan and Rashid Shah were apprehended whereas more than 35 pistols and thousands of bullets were also recovered from the arms smuggler.

Moreover, separate FIRs have been registered against the suspects and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Paramilitary Rangers in an intelligence-based raid recovered large haul of arms and ammunition.