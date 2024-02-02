Huge cache of arms seized, two smugglers arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition and arrested two smugglers in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per details, CPO Khalid Hamdani said the Westridge police stopped a suspected vehicle and recovered the weapons.

He stated that the two suspects identified as Bahadur Khan and Rashid Shah were apprehended whereas more than 35 pistols and thousands of bullets were also recovered from the arms smuggler.

Moreover, separate FIRs have been registered against the suspects and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Paramilitary Rangers in an intelligence-based raid recovered large haul of arms and ammunition.

Rangers said that the weapons and munitions were recovered from a vacant plot of land in Jahanabad adjacent to Lyari.

The weapons belong to a Lyari gang commander Bilal Arshad alias Pappu group, spokesman said.

In a separate raid, Lahore Police claimed to have seized a huge cache of arms and reported the arrest of several persons for allegedly being involved in criminal activities.

A statement by the Cantt Division Police informed that it had arrested as many as 174 ‘criminals’ from whose possession were recovered 18 pistols, two rifles, two Kalashnikovs, several bullets, more than three kilograms of hashish, and 65 liters of liquor in its recent drive against anti-society elements.

SP Cantt Division Shehbaz Elahi had directed concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against robbers, thieves, and drug peddlers.