Poisoned sweets kill 3 children in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: Three children have died after consuming poisoned sweets in Qila Sahib Singh area of Hafizabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, at least five children fell ill after eating poisonous sweets given to them by a stranger. They were rushed to the District Headquarter hospital (DHQ) where three of them died.

According to DHQ Medical Superintendent, Professor Tipu Sultan, the remaining two children are in critical condition and receiving treatment. A special medical team has been formed to oversee their care.

The police said an unknown person in a car approached the children and handed them sweets, which led to their poisoning. The motive remains unclear.

The incident has shocked the local community, and authorities are working to identify the person responsible. Police registered a case against the unknown car driver and started an investigation.

Earlier, three siblings died in Manawan area of Lahore after allegedly consuming poisonous sweets.

The children of labourer Abdul Rauf fell seriously unwell after consuming sweets. There were shifted to Services Hospital where they passed away during treatment. The children were identified as Tayyab, Haseeb and their sister Alisha.

The children’s maternal uncle said they consumed sweets from the local market after which their health deteriorated. He said the family was inconsolable after the death of the children and have refused to conduct a autopsy.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Noorul Amin Mengal expressed his sorrow over the incident, and said that it seems to a incident of food poisoning.