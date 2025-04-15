Uzbekistan announces to launch direct flights to Islamabad

Uzbekistan’s national airline, Uzbekistan Airways, has announced to launch direct flights from Tashkent to Islamabad starting May 24, 2025, ARY News reported quoting Uzbekistan embassy.

According to Uzbekistan embassy spokesperson, flights will operate once a week, every Saturday in the initial phase. However, talks are currently underway with Pakistan’s civil aviation authorities to finalize the necessary organizational arrangements.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced direct flights from Lahore to Baku, Azerbaijan.

As per details, PIA will operate two weekly flights, departing every Saturday and Wednesday.

The flights will provide a boost to bilateral tourism and trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. To promote this new route, PIA organized a special event for travel agents and tour operators, where they were briefed on flight details and benefits.

This direct air link is expected to enhance connectivity and facilitate travel between the two countries.

Also read: Azerbaijan visit visa fee in Pakistan from October 2024 [Baku visa]

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are committed for achieving the target of $1 billion in the coming years, through enhance the transit and bilateral trade between both sides, says Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev.

Currently, both of the countries are actively working on joint measures aimed at further increasing the volume of mutual trade, reaching the milestone of $ 1 billion in the coming years, and accelerating industrial cooperation, the Ambassador said this while talking to Uzbek media.

Both countries are taking specific measures to expand the export and import structure of food, textile, and electrical products, he said.

In particular, to increase trade turnover between the two countries and stimulate trade, “we are conducting negotiations on expanding the list of products within the framework of the Preferential Trade Agreement and improving interbank payments. This will serve to reduce customs payment rates and accelerate mutual trade relations.”