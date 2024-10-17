web analytics
Azerbaijan visit visa fee in Pakistan from October 2024 [Baku visa]

KARACHI: The nation and former Soviet republic, Azerbaijan, has emerged as a top tourist destination, offering a mix of historical landmarks, modern architecture, and delicious cuisine to the tourists.

The capital, Baku, is the most popular city, known for its vibrant atmosphere and blend of modern and historic sights.

Tourists can explore the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), admire the iconic Flame Towers, and enjoy a stroll along the Caspian Sea Boulevard.

Pakistani citizens can visit Azerbaijan after obtaining a tourist visa by paying a specified fee.

The Azerbaijani government has also introduced an online service to issue e-visit visas to citizens of several countries, including Pakistan.

Azerbaijan Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

Azerbaijan offers two categories of visit visas for tourists from Pakistan: Standard and Urgent.

  • The Standard single-entry 30-day e-visit visa costs $20. Based on the exchange rate as of October 17, 2024 (1 USD = Rs 277.8), the visa fee is approximately Rs 5,556. The processing time for this category is 3 to 5 days.
  • The Urgent single-entry e-visit visa costs $50, which is Rs 13,890. The processing time is significantly shorter, ranging from 3 to 5 hours.

Pakistani citizens can obtain the e-visit visa through the “ASAN Visa” system in three simple steps.

