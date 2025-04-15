Sindh to enforce stricter traffic laws with higher fines, penalties

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider announced that penalties and punishments for traffic violations will be increased as part of upcoming reforms to improve traffic regulation across the province.

The announcement came during a high-level meeting on traffic law reforms held at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi Commissioner, and other senior officials.

The forum approved several amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965. DIG Traffic and the Secretary Transport briefed attendees on the proposed reforms, which include significant fines for violations ranging from motorcycles to heavy transport vehicles, and a mandatory driving course for new drivers.

One key proposal suggested reducing the vehicle registration period from six months to just one month.

The introduction of safety and tracking devices in all commercial vehicles was also discussed, alongside recommendations for installing dashboard and cabin cameras.

Sindh Chief Secretary Haider assured funding support for reforms within the Traffic Engineering Bureau and stressed the need for strict enforcement of traffic laws by police and the transport department.

He also underlined the importance of launching a public awareness campaign about the new penalties and traffic rules in Sindh.

It is to be noted that as many as 264 people including 37 children have lost their lives in traffic accidents in the port city in 2025 so far.

In recent accident, a speeding water tanker crushed a five-year-old boy to death in Karachi’s Baldia.

According to police, the tragic incident unfolded in Abidabad, an area in Baldia Town, Karachi, where a speeding tanker crushed a five years old boy, Affan, who was playing on the ground, to death.