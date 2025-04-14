Tanker crushes five-year-old boy to death in Karachi

A speeding water tanker crushed a five-year-old boy to death in Karachi’s Baldia, ARY News reported on Monday.

As many as 264 people including 37 children have lost their lives in traffic accidents in the port city in 2025 so far.

According to police, the tragic incident unfolded in Abidabad, an area in Baldia Town, Karachi, where a speeding tanker crushed a five years old boy, Affan, who was playing on the ground, to death.

Rescue officials reported that the tanker driver was not present at the time of the incident, and the water tanker had been parked on the ground.

In the driver’s absence, the cleaner operated the tanker, which lost control and fatally struck the five-year-old Affan.

Authorities confirmed that police have launched an investigation and are collecting details of the incident, and have also initiated a search for the driver.

It is worth mentioning that on April 8, a similar accident occurred on Mauripur Road in Karachi, where a trailer hit and killed a young beggar boy. Police arrested the driver at the scene and took the trailer into custody.

The deceased child was identified as eight-year-old Raheel.

According to police, the boy was a beggar and was crossing the road with his sister when the trailer fatally struck him. Fortunately, his sister remained unharmed in the incident.