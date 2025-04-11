Another water tanker set ablaze in Karachi

KARACHI: A group of enraged citizens set a water tanker on fire near Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan area, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting police.

According to details, the water tanker was speeding and reportedly collided with someone before losing control and overturning at Five Star Chowrangi in Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan area.

Eyewitnesses stated that the tanker was coming from Paposh Nagar and struck a pedestrian named Imran at Chandni Chowk, causing injuries to his leg.

Following the incident, citizens pursued the tanker, and the driver, in an attempt to flee, accelerated further, knocking over several motorcycles along the way, witnesses said.

The tanker eventually overturned near Sakhi Hassan due to its excessive speed.

According to the police, the enraged crowd assaulted the tanker driver, who later managed to escape the scene.

Read more: Karachi dumpers set ablaze under premeditated plan, reveals DIG Irfan Baloch

The police added that an investigation is underway to determine how the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that following the crash, the furious crowd set the tanker on fire, while both the driver and the cleaner managed to flee.

Earlier on Thursday, at least 11 dumpers and tankers were set on fire in violent protests in Karachi following a motorcyclist crushed by a heavy traffic in North Karachi.

As per details, following an accident involving a speeding dumper truck and a motorcyclist in Nagan Chowrangi area, at least 11 heavy vehicles, including trucks and dumpers, were set on fire across different areas of Karachi.