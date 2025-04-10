Karachi dumpers set ablaze under premeditated plan, reveals DIG Irfan Baloch

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Karachi West Irfan Baloch Thursday revealed that the dumpers were set on fire as a result of ‘premeditated planning’.

He stated this while exclusively talking to ARY News after over 10 dumpers and tankers were set on fire following a motorcyclist hit by the heavy traffic.

Explaining the sequence of events, DIG Irfan Baloch said that the dumper driver fled the scene, and in the process, the vehicle struck a parked motorcycle, which had no rider at the time.

He claimed that rumors and false information circulating on social media acted as fuel to the fire. DIG Irfan Baloch confirmed that the unidentified individuals involved have been identified as arrests have been made with the help of CCTV footage.

He added that no casualties or injuries were reported at any hospital following the incident that triggered the arsoning of the dumpers.

The driver of the dumper fled towards Manghopir, and law enforcement pursued him, DIG West said.

“The dumper driver has been arrested and has provided details about how the dispute unfolded.”

