Why ‘Boiling Point’ should be next on your must-watch list

Stephen Graham led ‘Boiling Point’ has made its way to streaming giant Netflix and it is an absolute must-watch for all the right reasons.

The critically acclaimed Philip Barantini helmed British drama is now available for the audience to stream on Netflix, months after the theatrical release. One of the most convincing reasons to put ‘Boiling Point’ on your must-watch/stream list right now is the one-shot filming of the title.

That’s right, the Stephen Graham starrer thriller drama is a legit one-shot movie, which means the streaming legions can expect to enjoy one continuous scene from beginning to end, and witness all the action without a cut.

That’s not about it, the one-shot filming isn’t the only winning argument for ‘Boiling Point’, they surely have more in store. The gripping premise of ‘Boiling Point’, based in the kitchen of ‘Jones & Sons’ – a lavish restaurant in London – on the busiest night of the year.

The title follows Andy Jones, head chef essayed by Stephen Graham, as he struggles to balance along a knife’s edge with multiple personal and professional crises getting onto him to derail everything.

If this isn’t compelling enough, the movie has an amazing cast headed by Graham, along with Vinette Robinson, Malachi Kirby, and Hannah Walters among others.

Moreover, the action-packed 90-minutes drama has exceptional reviews from the critics and currently stands at 99% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie bagged four nods at BAFTAs and garnered several awards at BIFA as well.

