Child’s death in BMC manhole: Balochistan CM presented probe report

QUETTA: The probe report has been presented to the Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo regarding the child’s death after falling into an uncovered manhole at Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) in Quetta, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In light of the recommendations made in the probe report, the Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved strict action against the responsible person.

The investigators have found RMO General guilty of showing criminal negligence while fulfilling the administrative responsibilities, whereas, the staffers responsible for the cleanliness and their supervisors were also declared responsible in the report.

The employees have been immediately suspended who were found involved in the negligence.

Moreover, show-cause notices will be served to the suspended employees within three days. The private security company of BMC was also declared responsible for the child’s death in the manhole.

Following the report, the supervisor of the private security company and other concerned staffers were also suspended.

The provincial authorities have instructed the BMC administration to immediately cover manholes besides ensuring the safety of all patients and their relatives.

The probe report also recommended the provincial government make the security system and 56-camera system of the Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) functional. The Chief Minister’s Inspector Team (CMIT) recommended shuffling the staffers who have been deputed at the hospital for a long time.

A few days ago, a three-year-old child had lost his life after falling into a hospital manhole when he went to the Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital with his ailing mother.

