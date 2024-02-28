Arjun Kapoor shares reason behind playing villain in ‘Singham Again’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor opened up on playing an antagonist in the higly anticipated third ‘Singham‘ film ‘Singham Again‘.

Aruj Kapoor took to the visual-sharing platform Instagram to reveal his looks from the film. The pictures had gone viral and fans expressed their excitement for seeing him play a negative character once again.

A report by Indian news agency India.com stated that the ‘Ishaqzaade’ thanked director Rohit Shetty and producer Aditya Chopra for trusting his skills and allowing him to play an antagonist again. The actor said he played negative characters in the initial stages of his character.

“I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades like ‘Ishaqzaade,’ ‘Aurungzeb‘ and after all these years, here I’m, playing a villain in ‘Singham Again‘,” he was quoted saying in the report.

He added, “While Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play characters that are flawed then, now, I’m thankful to Rohit Shetty for having the belief that I could play an out and out villain in his ambitious and much-loved Cop Universe film! Rohit Shetty instilled faith in me and has been a guide at every step of the way.”

Arjun Kapoor also said that he wanted to experiment on screen and let audience see his different side. He added that playing an enemy of police officers in Sigham Again is a thrilling opportunity for him.

The Bollywood actor said, “It feels like a full circle in my career when I’m on the sets of ‘Singham Again‘. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with ‘Singham Again‘.”

