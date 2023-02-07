Kriti Sanon getting engaged to Prabhas?

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon and her South Indian counterpart Prabhas are reportedly getting engaged in the Maldives next week.

Film critic Umair Sandhu made the claim on Twitter. He tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: Kriti Sanon & Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives!! So happy for them.”

BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives 🇲🇻!! So Happy for them. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 5, 2023

However, netizens were not convinced by his scoop. They reminded him of his false claims of celebrity marriages over the years.

Worst part is even kritisanon and prabhas don’t know about this matter…. — thala allusirish (@doc7_kc) February 5, 2023

Yeah few years back you said Prabhas and Anushka will marry in Jan 2018. — Archu (@Archu81598169) February 6, 2023

Accha ab ye baat kisne bataya aapko ? #Prabhas ne ki @kritisanon ne ? Aapko invitation mila hai kya engagement ka ? Jara hamko uska screenshot dilhavo toh ? — Vaishali Gangodkar🏹🚩 (@Vaishali695) February 5, 2023

you said that end December also , why speak through your backend every day ? — Imran Sheikh (@ImranS294) February 6, 2023

Earlier, Kriti Sanon had social media talking after saying she wants to marry Prabhas.

If I ever get a chance to marry , I will Marry #Prabhas – @kritisanon 😛🥰🤪#AdiPurush pic.twitter.com/AAlvrmyah3 — Priyanka Prabhas , Forever Prabhas ♥@SalaartheSaga (@Darling_FanGirl) November 25, 2022

It is pertinent to mention the duo will be playing lead roles in their upcoming film ‘Adipurush‘.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

It is pertinent to mention that she has worked in super hit Bollywood films ‘Dilwale‘, ‘Housefull 4‘, ‘Mimi‘, ‘Bachchhan Paandey‘, ‘Heropanti 2‘ and ‘Bhediya‘.

