Web Desk

Kriti Sanon getting engaged to Prabhas?

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon and her South Indian counterpart Prabhas are reportedly getting engaged in the Maldives next week.

Film critic Umair Sandhu made the claim on Twitter. He tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: Kriti Sanon & Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives!! So happy for them.”

However, netizens were not convinced by his scoop. They reminded him of his false claims of celebrity marriages over the years.

Earlier, Kriti Sanon had social media talking after saying she wants to marry Prabhas.

It is pertinent to mention the duo will be playing lead roles in their upcoming film ‘Adipurush.

 

It is pertinent to mention that she has worked in super hit Bollywood films ‘Dilwale‘, ‘Housefull 4‘, ‘Mimi‘, ‘Bachchhan Paandey‘, ‘Heropanti 2‘ and ‘Bhediya‘.

