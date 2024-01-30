Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals what he’ll do if he doesn’t get work

Celebrated Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he would rather perform on the streets than ask for work.

A report by Indian Express reported Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his interpretations in ‘Raees‘ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur‘ series, talking about his career on a podcast. In the show, he admitted he had never imagined himself a successful actor.

“I never thought that I would be able to do these things, because I was a little laidback,” he was quoted saying in the report. “I was a tube light. I used to stammer and take time to understand things.”

He said 2005 and 2006 were a turning point in his career as he started getting film offers to work in films.

“When I am really angry, the stammering comes back. It went away in 2005 and 2006. Maybe it was there because of insecurity, and then when I achieved some things in life, it went away,” he added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui went on to say that he doesn’t dare to ask for work if he doesn’t get it. He said he would sell his belongings and use that money to finance his projects.

“If I don’t have work tomorrow, I don’t even have the strength to go and ask for it. I can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me work.’ I will sell my house, my shoes and everything and make a film on my own. I am so confident about that. I can’t do that in my life. Acting is important, but acting in films is not. I will do it on the streets, trains or bus,” the actor said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest outing was in the ZEE5 web movie ‘Haddi.’ He will also be seen in ‘Bole Chudiyan‘ and ‘Noorani Chehra‘.

