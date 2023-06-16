Pooja Hegde shares life advice with viral pictures

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde, who has proved herself as one of the most promising stars in the Indian film industry, shared life advice through her latest pictures.

In the pictures, Pooja Hegde was all smiles in white kurta. She urged people to be true to themselves as it is a “power”.

“Stay true to who you are, no matter what they say. There is power in that,” the actress stated.

It is to be noted that the ‘Housefull 4‘ star is a social media darling. The actor has astounding 23.4 Instagram followers. She uses the platform to share pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and her professional endeavours.

Recently, the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ star was the talk of the town after sharing pictures of her Sri Lanka trip. Her photo album got millions of likes.

The actor has mostly worked in South Indian films but has made her mark in the Bollywood industry also.

She made her Hindi film debut with ‘Mohenjo Daro‘ in 2016. She had worked in ‘Housefull 4‘, ‘Radhe Shyam‘ and ‘Cirkus‘. Her latest Hindi outing was ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ opposite Salman Khan.

Rumours of them in love are making rounds on social media. But they have not commented on it.