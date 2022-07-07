Bollywood actor Raj Babbar handed jail sentence

Former Bollywood actor Raj Babbar was handed a two-year jail sentence for physically assaulting a government officer.

According to an India-based news agency, an MP/ MLA court in Lucknow gave the verdict on the physical assault and interference in government affairs case filed against the Aaj Ki Awaz actor against him back in 1996.

A polling booth officer Shrikrishna Singh blamed the actor-turned-politician for barging into the booth, roughing up the officer and other officials when he was contesting the election on the ticket of the Samajwadi Party back then.

Raj Babbar got booked under sections 143, 332, 353, 504, 323 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

His Bollywood actor began his acting career in 1977. He then joined politics in 1989. He was a member of the Janta Dal party before joining Samajwadi Party. He then switched to Congress in 2004.

The Bollywood star was present in the court when the verdict was announced. He is likely to challenge the punishment in the high court.

Raj Babbar is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood.

His hit films include Prem Geet, Umrao Jaan, Aaj Ki Awaz, Ghayal, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Ziddi, Daag: The Fire, Bunty Aur Babli and others.

