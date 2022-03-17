What made Vidya Balan not look at mirror for months

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan admitted to her not being able to look at the mirror for months after she was made to feel ugly.

The 43-year-old spoke about the moment and early stages of his showbiz career in an interview with an India-based news agency.

The Kahaani star said that she is now rejecting offers from those producers who replaced her in their films in the past.

“In the recent times, I have received calls from them (producers who earlier replaced her in their films) but I politely refused to be part of their films,” the Hum Paanch star was quoted saying in the report. “I was kicked out of 13 films. When one producer replaced me in a film, their behaviour with me was very bad.

“They made me feel so ugly that for six months, I could not gather the courage to look at myself in the mirror.”

The Bollywood actor claimed of signing deal for two films but was replaced in one of them without being informed.

“I could sense something was wrong because we were supposed to go to New Zealand for the shoot but they hadn’t even asked for my passport. When my mom called Balachander’s daughter, we got to know that I had been replaced,” she said.

Vidya Balan actor admitted to being furious and strolling to Bandra from Marine Drive in the hot weather. very hot in the day.

The actor said, “I realised I had been walking for hours. I cried a lot. Those memories are hazy now but whatever I touched in those three years, turned useless.”

The veteran star has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry and now is one of the prolific Bollywood actors. She started her showbiz career with the popular comedy show Hum Paanch. She went on to work on several hit projects namely Parineeta, Bhool Bhulaiyya and Kahaani.

